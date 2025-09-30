Saving lives and Making a Difference

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Naimah Green 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Jermy Misenhelder, left, a Paramedic with Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Fire and Emergency Services, receives a U.S. Marine Corps Lifesaving Award from U.S. Marine Corps Col. Timothy Drieslein, commanding officer of MCAS Cherry Point, during a U.S. Marine Corps Lifesaving Award ceremony at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, Sept. 25, 2025. On Aug. 29, 2024, the rapid and decisive action from six MCAS Cherry Point emergency responders to render aid to a victim of a life-threatening lawn mower accident was deemed lifesaving, worthy of Marine Corps-level recognition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Naimah Green)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 10.02.2025 15:56
    Photo ID: 9351989
    VIRIN: 250925-M-OO212-1035
    Resolution: 6241x4163
    Size: 6.39 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
