U.S. Marine Corps Col. Timothy Drieslein, center, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, gives remarks during a U.S. Marine Corps Lifesaving Award ceremony at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, Sept. 25, 2025. On Aug. 29, 2024, the rapid and decisive action from six MCAS Cherry Point emergency responders to render aid to a victim of a life-threatening lawn mower accident was deemed lifesaving, worthy of Marine Corps-level recognition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Naimah Green)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2025 15:56
|Photo ID:
|9351992
|VIRIN:
|250925-M-OO212-1055
|Resolution:
|4897x3266
|Size:
|3.87 MB
|Location:
|MCAS CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Saving lives and Making a Difference [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Naimah Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.