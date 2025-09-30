Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7ATC HHC Change of Command [Image 11 of 12]

    7ATC HHC Change of Command

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    10.01.2025

    Photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Army Capt. Danielle M. Peck, incoming 7th Army Training Command (7th ATC), Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC) commander, gives a speech during a Change of Command Ceremony at the Tower Barracks Water Tower in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Oct. 1st, 2025. Capt. Danielle M. Peck relieves Capt. Sarah F. Biddle as the new 7th ATC HHC Commander. 7th ATC is the U.S. Army's largest overseas training command, setting the training environment and resourcing live, virtual and constructed training for all U.S. Army forces stationed to and deployed in Europe, as well as select U.S. European Command, Allied and Partner units. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2025
    Date Posted: 10.02.2025 09:01
    Photo ID: 9351307
    VIRIN: 251001-A-EF519-1049
    Resolution: 2214x3321
    Size: 3.63 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    This work, 7ATC HHC Change of Command [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Thomas Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

