U.S. Army Capt. Sarah F. Biddle, outgoing 7th Army Training Command (7th ATC), Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC) commander, gives a speech during a Change of Command Ceremony at the Tower Barracks Water Tower in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Oct. 1st, 2025. Capt. Danielle M. Peck relieves Capt. Sarah F. Biddle as the new 7th ATC HHC Commander. 7th ATC is the U.S. Army's largest overseas training command, setting the training environment and resourcing live, virtual and constructed training for all U.S. Army forces stationed to and deployed in Europe, as well as select U.S. European Command, Allied and Partner units. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2025 09:06
|Photo ID:
|9351304
|VIRIN:
|251001-A-EF519-4393
|Resolution:
|2240x3360
|Size:
|3.29 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 7ATC HHC Change of Command [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Thomas Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.