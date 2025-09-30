Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    7ATC HHC Change of Command [Image 6 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    7ATC HHC Change of Command

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    10.01.2025

    Photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon 

    7th Army Training Command

    Brenden Biddle, U.S. Army Capt. Sarah Biddle's husband, sits in attendance of the 7th Army Training Command (7th ATC), Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), Change of Command Ceremony at the Tower Barracks Water Tower in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Oct. 1st, 2025. 7th ATC is the U.S. Army's largest overseas training command, setting the training environment and resourcing live, virtual and constructed training for all U.S. Army forces stationed to and deployed in Europe, as well as select U.S. European Command, Allied and Partner units. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2025
    Date Posted: 10.02.2025 09:07
    Photo ID: 9351302
    VIRIN: 251001-A-EF519-1626
    Resolution: 1971x2956
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7ATC HHC Change of Command [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Thomas Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    7ATC HHC Change of Command
    7ATC HHC Change of Command
    7ATC HHC Change of Command
    7ATC HHC Change of Command
    7ATC HHC Change of Command
    7ATC HHC Change of Command
    7ATC HHC Change of Command
    7ATC HHC Change of Command
    7ATC HHC Change of Command
    7ATC HHC Change of Command
    7ATC HHC Change of Command
    7ATC HHC Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ChangeOfCommand
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin
    SwordOfFreedom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download