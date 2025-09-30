7ATC HHC Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Thomas B. Tabaka, 7th Army Training Commands (7th ATC) Chief of Staff, gives a speech during a Change of Command Ceremony at the Tower Barracks Water Tower in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Oct. 1st, 2025. 7th ATC is the U.S. Army's largest overseas training command, setting the training environment and resourcing live, virtual and constructed training for all U.S. Army forces stationed to and deployed in Europe, as well as select U.S. European Command, Allied and Partner units. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon)