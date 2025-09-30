SMMC Ruiz Visits U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps officer candidate with Officer Selection Station Jersey City, Recruiting Station New Jersey, asks Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, a question during Ruiz's visit to the United States Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA), Kings Point, New York, Sept. 29, 2025. Ruiz participated in a variety of engagements including a physical training iteration, an office call with academy leadership, two speaking sessions with midshipmen, and a campus tour. Ruiz visited the campus in order to learn more about USMMA's education and career opportunities and to speak with midshipmen on Marine Corps culture and officer-enlisted relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Cesar R. Alarcon)