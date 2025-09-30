SMMC Ruiz Visits U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps (left), and an officer candidate with Officer Selection Station Jersey City, Recruiting Station New Jersey (right), perform push-ups during the sergeant major's visit to the United States Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA), Kings Point, New York, Sept. 29, 2025. Ruiz participated in a variety of engagements including a physical training iteration, an office call with academy leadership, two speaking sessions with midshipmen, and a campus tour. Ruiz visited the campus in order to learn more about USMMA's education and career opportunities and to speak with midshipmen on Marine Corps culture and officer-enlisted relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Cesar R. Alarcon)