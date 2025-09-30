SMMC Ruiz Visits U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Tristan Tello, a Marine Officer Instructor with the United States Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) (center, black shirt), runs with midshipmen during Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz's visit to the USMMA, Kings Point, New York, Sept. 29, 2025. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, participated in a variety of engagements including a physical training iteration, an office call with academy leadership, two speaking sessions with midshipmen, and a campus tour. Ruiz visited the campus in order to learn more about USMMA's education and career opportunities and to speak with midshipmen on Marine Corps culture and officer-enlisted relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Cesar R. Alarcon)