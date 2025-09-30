Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMMC Ruiz Visits U.S. Merchant Marine Academy [Image 4 of 8]

    SMMC Ruiz Visits U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

    KINGS POINT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Cesar Alarcon 

    1st Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, visits Marine Officer Instructors, officer candidates, and midshipmen at the United States Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA), Kings Point, New York, Sept. 29, 2025. Ruiz participated in a variety of engagements including a physical training iteration, an office call with academy leadership, two speaking sessions with midshipmen, and a campus tour. Ruiz visited the campus in order to learn more about USMMA's education and career opportunities and to speak with midshipmen on Marine Corps culture and officer-enlisted relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Cesar R. Alarcon)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 16:55
    Photo ID: 9350624
    VIRIN: 250929-M-WN068-1414
    Resolution: 5870x3913
    Size: 14.41 MB
    Location: KINGS POINT, NEW YORK, US
    This work, SMMC Ruiz Visits U.S. Merchant Marine Academy [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Cesar Alarcon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Merchant Marines
    SMMC
    Marines
    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps
    Marine Corps

