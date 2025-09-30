Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Tahirah Geter Advances and Reenlists in the Navy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION GREAT LAKES (October 1, 2025) — Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Tahirah Geter, center, assigned to Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command (SWESC) Great Lakes, is pinned to petty officer first class, by her mother, Brandy Geter, left, and Chief Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Serena Paschall, Oct. 1, during a special ceremony at Naval Station Great Lakes, where she also reenlisted for six years. SWESC Great Lakes is responsible for providing technical training to every surface Navy engineer, quartermaster, boatswain and deck seaman; preparing each Sailor to perform on U.S. Navy ships operating around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian T. Glunt)