Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Tahirah Geter Advances and Reenlists in the Navy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION GREAT LAKES (October 1, 2025) — Chief Electrician’s Mate Jesse Glover, right, assigned to Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes, presents a framed photograph signed by students and staff to Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Tahirah Geter, Oct. 1, during a during a special ceremony at Naval Station Great Lakes, where she was promoted to first class petty officer and reenlisted for six years. SWESC Great Lakes is responsible for providing technical training to every surface Navy engineer, quartermaster, boatswain and deck seaman; preparing each Sailor to perform on U.S. Navy ships operating around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian T. Glunt)