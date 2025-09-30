Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Tahirah Geter Advances and Reenlists in the Navy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION GREAT LAKES (October 1, 2025) — Lt. Cmdr. Aaron Gordon, Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command (SWESC) Great Lakes N5 department head, left, presents a certificate of reenlistment to Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Tahirah Geter, Oct. 1, during a special reenlistment ceremony at Naval Station Great Lakes where she also advanced to petty officer first class. SWESC Great Lakes is responsible for providing technical training to every surface Navy engineer, quartermaster, boatswain and deck seaman; preparing each Sailor to perform on U.S. Navy ships operating around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian T. Glunt)