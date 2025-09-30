Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Tahirah Geter Advances and Reenlists in the Navy [Image 9 of 11]

    Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Tahirah Geter Advances and Reenlists in the Navy

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brian Glunt  

    Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes

    NAVAL STATION GREAT LAKES (October 1, 2025) — Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Tahirah Geter, center, swears in by reciting the oath of reenlistment conducted by Lt. Cmdr. Aaron Gordon, left, Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command (SWESC) Great Lakes N5 department head, left, Oct. 1, during a special reenlistment ceremony at Naval Station Great Lakes where she also advanced to petty officer first class. SWESC Great Lakes is responsible for providing technical training to every surface Navy engineer, quartermaster, boatswain and deck seaman; preparing each Sailor to perform on U.S. Navy ships operating around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian T. Glunt)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2025
    This work, Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Tahirah Geter Advances and Reenlists in the Navy [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Brian Glunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    reenlistment ceremony
    Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes
    U.S. Navy
    Advancement
    Naval Station (NAVSTA) Great Lakes

