Georgia National Guard patrol in Dupont Circle

U.S. Army Pfc. Zyon Anderson is conducting presence patrols to deter crime, with the Georgia National Guard supporting Joint Task Force – District of Columbia, in Washington, D.C., Sep. 30, 2025.

About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams)