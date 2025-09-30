Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Georgia National Guard patrol in Dupont Circle [Image 4 of 4]

    Georgia National Guard patrol in Dupont Circle

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams 

    130th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Army Pfc. Zyon Anderson is conducting presence patrols to deter crime, with the Georgia National Guard supporting Joint Task Force – District of Columbia, in Washington, D.C., Sep. 30, 2025.
    About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 16:05
    Photo ID: 9350515
    VIRIN: 250930-Z-OM884-1002
    Resolution: 6707x4471
    Size: 4.59 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Georgia National Guard patrol in Dupont Circle [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Takara Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    DCSafe
    Georgia National Guard

