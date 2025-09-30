Georgia National Guard patrol in Dupont Circle

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Eva Golias with the Georgia National Guard discusses de-escalation skills at Dupont Circle in Washington, D.C., Sep. 30, 2025.

About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams)