Georgia National Guard patrol in Dupont Circle

U.S. Soldiers, with the Georgia Army National Guard supporting Joint Task Force – District of Columbia, patrol Dupont Circle in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, D.C., Sep. 30, 2025About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams)