U.S. Soldiers with the Georgia Army National Guard pose for a photo at Dupont Circle in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, D.C., Sep. 30, 2025.
About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2025 16:05
|Photo ID:
|9350511
|VIRIN:
|250930-Z-OM884-1004
|Resolution:
|6100x4067
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Georgia National Guard patrol in Dupont Circle [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Takara Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.