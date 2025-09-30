Georgia National Guard patrol in Dupont Circle

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers with the Georgia Army National Guard pose for a photo at Dupont Circle in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, D.C., Sep. 30, 2025.

About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams)