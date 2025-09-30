Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads host Bells Across America

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

CHESAPEAKE, Virginia (Sept. 30, 2025) - Gold Star representative Kenneth Bobben stands along side Mrs. Carole Hilton and Mrs. Angela Bells, mothers of the fallen, while names are being read during the 2025 Bells Across America for Fallen Service Members ceremony at the NSA Hampton Roads Northwest Annex Chapel, Sept. 30. The annual event honors the service and sacrifice of fallen military members, providing a moment of reflection and remembrance for families, friends, and fellow service members.