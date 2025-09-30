Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads host Bells Across America [Image 8 of 8]

    Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads host Bells Across America

    CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2025

    Photo by Ninoshka Basantes 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    CHESAPEAKE, Virginia (Sept. 30, 2025) - Gold Star representative Kenneth Bobben stands along side Mrs. Carole Hilton and Mrs. Angela Bells, mothers of the fallen, while names are being read during the 2025 Bells Across America for Fallen Service Members ceremony at the NSA Hampton Roads Northwest Annex Chapel, Sept. 30. The annual event honors the service and sacrifice of fallen military members, providing a moment of reflection and remembrance for families, friends, and fellow service members.

    Date Taken: 09.30.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 07:20
    Photo ID: 9349676
    VIRIN: 250930-N-VA453-1035
    Resolution: 4032x6048
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads host Bells Across America [Image 8 of 8], by Ninoshka Basantes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

