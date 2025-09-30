NSA Hampton Roads Host Bells Across America

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

CHESAPEAKE, Virginia (Sept. 30, 2025) - Operations Specialist (Steelworker) 2nd Class Cole Cadinha rings a ceremonial bell during the 2025 Bells Across America for Fallen Service Members ceremony at the NSA Hampton Roads Northwest Annex Chapel, Sept. 30. The annual event honors the service and sacrifice of fallen military members, providing a moment of reflection and remembrance for families, friends, and fellow service members.