Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads host Bells Across America

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

CHESAPEAKE, Virginia (Sept. 30, 2025) - Service members and guest stand at attention for the national anthem during the 2025 Bells Across America for Fallen Service Members ceremony at the NSA Hampton Roads Northwest Annex Chapel, Sept. 30. The annual event honors the service and sacrifice of fallen military members, providing a moment of reflection and remembrance for families, friends, and fellow service members.