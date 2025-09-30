Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan hosts RTP Day [Image 5 of 5]

    Osan hosts RTP Day

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Captain Sam Kim, 607th Air Support Operations Group chaplain, teaches a class about the importance of boundaries and how to set them at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 26, 2025. The RTP day was designed to build trust, sharpen mental toughness, and strengthen the bonds that unite Airmen across the force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)

