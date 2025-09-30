Osan hosts RTP Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members assigned to Osan Air Base attend a panel discussion during a Resiliency Tactical Pause day at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 26, 2025. The panel highlighted strategies for building grit, strengthening teamwork, and fostering a culture of readiness and well-being. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)