    Osan hosts RTP Day [Image 1 of 5]

    Osan hosts RTP Day

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Members assigned to Osan Air Base attend a panel discussion during a Resiliency Tactical Pause day at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 26, 2025. The panel highlighted strategies for building grit, strengthening teamwork, and fostering a culture of readiness and well-being. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 23:49
    Photo ID: 9349443
    VIRIN: 250929-F-LA223-1162
    Resolution: 4962x3301
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Finding Strength Together: Team Osan Pauses to Refocus on Resilience

    Osan
    51st Fighter Wing
    RTP

