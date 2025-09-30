Osan hosts RTP Day

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Babcock, 607th Air Communications Squadron commander, delivers opening remarks at a panel discussion during a Resilience Tactical Pause at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 26, 2025. Babcock reflected on his personal journey with mental health challenges, and highlighted the role proactive leadership and loved ones played in supporting his recovery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 23:49
|Photo ID:
|9349444
|VIRIN:
|250929-F-LA223-1113
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|3.48 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Finding Strength Together: Team Osan Pauses to Refocus on Resilience
