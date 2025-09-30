Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan hosts RTP Day

    Osan hosts RTP Day

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Babcock, 607th Air Communications Squadron commander, delivers opening remarks at a panel discussion during a Resilience Tactical Pause at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 26, 2025. Babcock reflected on his personal journey with mental health challenges, and highlighted the role proactive leadership and loved ones played in supporting his recovery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan hosts RTP Day, by SSgt Dustin Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Finding Strength Together: Team Osan Pauses to Refocus on Resilience

