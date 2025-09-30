Boaties On The Frontline

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army leaders from the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) recover an anchor during a Major’s Physical Training Session at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 9, 2025. The session was designed to give 7th TB(X) leadership the opportunity to do tasks they ask 331st Transportation Company (Causeway) Soldiers to do every day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Cherish Chavez)