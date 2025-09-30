U.S. Army leaders from the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) recover an anchor during a Major’s Physical Training Session at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 9, 2025. The session was designed to give 7th TB(X) leadership the opportunity to do tasks they ask 331st Transportation Company (Causeway) Soldiers to do every day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Cherish Chavez)
This work, Boaties On The Frontline [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Cherish Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.