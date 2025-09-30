Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boaties On The Frontline [Image 12 of 12]

    Boaties On The Frontline

    UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Cherish Chavez 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Army leaders from the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) recover an anchor during a Major’s Physical Training Session at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 9, 2025. The session was designed to give 7th TB(X) leadership the opportunity to do tasks they ask 331st Transportation Company (Causeway) Soldiers to do every day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Cherish Chavez)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 16:58
    Photo ID: 9348803
    VIRIN: 250909-F-EL822-1049
    Resolution: 5984x3981
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: US
