Boaties On The Frontline

U.S. Army Col. John Gray (center), 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) commander, and other 7th TB(X) leaders conduct an after-action review following a Major’s Physical Training Session at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 9, 2025. The session allowed 7th TB(X) leadership to accomplish different tasks they ask Soldiers of the 331st Transportation Company (Causeway) to do every day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Cherish Chavez)