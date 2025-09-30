Boaties On The Frontline

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Alex Rodriguez-Ortiz, a coxswain from the 331st Transportation Company (Causeway), shows 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) leaders how to recover an anchor during a Major’s Physical Training Session at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 9, 2025. The session allowed leaders to complete many of the tasks they ask Soldiers of the 331st Transportation Company (Causeway) to do every day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Cherish Chavez)