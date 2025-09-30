Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boaties On The Frontline [Image 10 of 12]

    Boaties On The Frontline

    UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Cherish Chavez 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Army Sgt. Alex Rodriguez-Ortiz, a coxswain from the 331st Transportation Company (Causeway), shows 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) leaders how to recover an anchor during a Major’s Physical Training Session at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 9, 2025. The session allowed leaders to complete many of the tasks they ask Soldiers of the 331st Transportation Company (Causeway) to do every day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Cherish Chavez)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 16:58
    Photo ID: 9348794
    VIRIN: 250909-F-EL822-1045
    Resolution: 6029x4011
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boaties On The Frontline [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Cherish Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

