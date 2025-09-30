Fall Fest 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Andy Grammar, an American singer-songwriter, and his crew tour an AC-130 Ghostrider gunship at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 19, 2025. Grammar toured the aircraft before taking the stage at Fall Fest to gain a deeper appreciation for the mission of the Steadfast Line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess)