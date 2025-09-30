Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fall Fest 2025 [Image 9 of 9]

    Fall Fest 2025

    NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess 

    27th Special Operations Wing

    Andy Grammar, an American singer-songwriter, and his crew tour an AC-130 Ghostrider gunship at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 19, 2025. Grammar toured the aircraft before taking the stage at Fall Fest to gain a deeper appreciation for the mission of the Steadfast Line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 17:08
    Photo ID: 9348801
    VIRIN: 250919-F-NW722-1006
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 12.72 MB
    Location: NEW MEXICO, US
    Fall Fest 2025

    Cannon AFB
    Fall Fest
    Air Force Entertainment

