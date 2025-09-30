Fall Fest 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Bryce Vine, an American singer-songwriter, performs at Fall Fest at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 19, 2025. The 27th Special Operations Wing partners with Air Force Entertainment to host the Fall Fest concert. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess)