Fall Fest 2025

Andy Grammar, an American singer-songwriter, performs at Fall Fest at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 19, 2025. Fall Fest stands as the biggest event of the year, improving the quality of life for Air Commandos, their families, and dependents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess)