Andy Grammar, an American singer-songwriter, performs at Fall Fest at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 19, 2025. Fall Fest stands as the biggest event of the year, improving the quality of life for Air Commandos, their families, and dependents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 17:08
|Photo ID:
|9348800
|VIRIN:
|250919-F-NW722-1042
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|24.81 MB
|Location:
|NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Fall Fest 2025 [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
