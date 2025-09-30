Space Force commemorates new mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. David Miller, Jr., Space Operations Command commander, addresses the audience Sept. 26, 2025 during a ceremony commemorating the establishment of the Space Intelligence Production Cell at the Springfield-Beckley Air National Guard Base in Springfield, Ohio. The Space Intelligence Production Cell brings together experts from different backgrounds and organizations to work side-by-side, improving collaboration and decision-making ultimately for combatant command decision makers to effectively enable the joint fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Shane Hughes)