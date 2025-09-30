U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. David Miller, Jr., Space Operations Command commander, addresses the audience Sept. 26, 2025 during a ceremony commemorating the establishment of the Space Intelligence Production Cell at the Springfield-Beckley Air National Guard Base in Springfield, Ohio. The Space Intelligence Production Cell brings together experts from different backgrounds and organizations to work side-by-side, improving collaboration and decision-making ultimately for combatant command decision makers to effectively enable the joint fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Shane Hughes)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 15:36
|Photo ID:
|9348469
|VIRIN:
|250926-Z-MJ308-1051
|Resolution:
|5411x3600
|Size:
|3.34 MB
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Space Force commemorates new mission [Image 5 of 5], by Shane Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.