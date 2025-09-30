Space Force commemorates new mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Donald Braskett, 178th Wing commander, addresses the audience Sept. 26, 2025 during a ceremony commemorating the establishment of the Space Intelligence Production Cell at the Springfield-Beckley Air National Guard Base in Springfield, Ohio. The Space Intelligence Production Cell enables effective counterspace operations to ensure freedom of action in space while denying the same to potential adversaries by providing timely and accurate intelligence on capabilities and intentions of potential adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Shane Hughes)