    Space Force commemorates new mission [Image 5 of 5]

    SPRINGFIELD, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Shane Hughes 

    178th Wing

    (From left) U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Stefan Katz, 76th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron commander, Robert Oue, 4th Intelligence Analysis Squadron, Specialist Roberts, 76th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron analyst, and Lt. Col. Aaron Echols, 4th Intelligence Analysis Squadron commander, cut a ribbon Sept. 26, 2025 during a ceremony commemorating the establishment of the Space Intelligence Production Cell at the Springfield-Beckley Air National Guard Base in Springfield, Ohio. The Space Intelligence Production cell allows for more seamless collaboration between the 4th Intelligence Analysis Squadron analysts with deep technical expertise and the 76th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron analysts focused on current operational data, enabling faster and more accurate threat assessments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Shane Hughes)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 15:36
    Photo ID: 9348473
    VIRIN: 250926-Z-MJ308-1067
    Resolution: 5411x3600
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, OHIO, US
    This work, Space Force commemorates new mission [Image 5 of 5], by Shane Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    178th Wing
    126th Intelligence Squadron
    U.S. Space Force
    U.S. Air Force
    Space Intelligence Production Cell
    76th ISRS

