Space Force commemorates new mission

(From left) U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Stefan Katz, 76th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron commander, Robert Oue, 4th Intelligence Analysis Squadron, Specialist Roberts, 76th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron analyst, and Lt. Col. Aaron Echols, 4th Intelligence Analysis Squadron commander, cut a ribbon Sept. 26, 2025 during a ceremony commemorating the establishment of the Space Intelligence Production Cell at the Springfield-Beckley Air National Guard Base in Springfield, Ohio. The Space Intelligence Production cell allows for more seamless collaboration between the 4th Intelligence Analysis Squadron analysts with deep technical expertise and the 76th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron analysts focused on current operational data, enabling faster and more accurate threat assessments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Shane Hughes)