IDMTs perform MEDEVAC training during Ex SOUTHERN GRIFFIN 25

Two U.S. Air Force 352d Special Operations Wing independent duty medical technicians perform field treatment during medical evacuation training for Exercise SOUTHERN GRIFFIN 25 in Finland, Sept. 4, 2025. Exercise SOUTHERN GRIFFIN is part of a long-term multinational training effort to build warfighting capacity, expand military capability, maintain readiness, and deepen operational integration with NATO allied and partnered nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)