    IDMTs perform MEDEVAC training during Ex SOUTHERN GRIFFIN 25 [Image 2 of 8]

    IDMTs perform MEDEVAC training during Ex SOUTHERN GRIFFIN 25

    FINLAND

    09.03.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton 

    352nd Special Operations Wing

    Two U.S. Air Force 352d Special Operations Wing CV-22B Ospreys fly toward the landing zone during Exercise SOUTHERN GRIFFIN 25 in Finland, Sept. 4, 2025. Exercise SOUTHERN GRIFFIN is part of a long-term multinational training effort to build warfighting capacity, expand military capability, maintain readiness, and deepen operational integration with NATO allied and partnered nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)

