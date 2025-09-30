IDMTs perform MEDEVAC training during Ex SOUTHERN GRIFFIN 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force 352d Special Operations Wing CV-22B Osprey flies above a lake during Exercise SOUTHERN GRIFFIN 25, in Finland, Sept. 4, 2025. Exercise SOUTHERN GRIFFIN is part of a long-term multinational training effort to build warfighting capacity, expand military capability, maintain readiness, and deepen operational integration with NATO allied and partnered nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)