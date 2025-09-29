Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Space Forces Korea visits USS Blue Ridge [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Space Forces Korea visits USS Blue Ridge

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    09.17.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Seventh Air Force

    U.S. Space Forces - Korea, Maj. Bilal Riddick, director of staff, and 1st Lt. Roman Ocampo, chief of exercise development, stand on the flight deck of the USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19) beside a U.S. Navy MH-60 helicopter during a seven-day underway, Sept. 12–18, 2025. Their participation highlighted growing cooperation between space and maritime forces to strengthen joint operations across domains. (courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 04:29
    Photo ID: 9347175
    VIRIN: 250917-X-ZZ999-1003
    Resolution: 5457x3898
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Space Forces Korea visits USS Blue Ridge [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Space Forces Korea visits USS Blue Ridge
    U.S. Space Forces Korea visits USS Blue Ridge
    U.S. Space Forces Korea visits USS Blue Ridge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSF
    U.S. Forces Korea
    U.S. Space Force
    USSFK
    U.S. Space Forces Korea
    SFK

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download