U.S. Space Forces Korea visits USS Blue Ridge

U.S. Space Forces - Korea, Maj. Bilal Riddick, director of staff, and 1st Lt. Roman Ocampo, chief of exercise development, stand on the flight deck of the USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19) beside a U.S. Navy MH-60 helicopter during a seven-day underway, Sept. 12–18, 2025. Their participation highlighted growing cooperation between space and maritime forces to strengthen joint operations across domains. (courtesy photo)
