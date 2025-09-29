Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Space Forces Korea visits USS Blue Ridge [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. Space Forces Korea visits USS Blue Ridge

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    09.17.2025

    Seventh Air Force

    U.S. Space Forces - Korea, Maj. Bilal Riddick, director of staff, and 1st Lt. Roman Ocampo, chief of exercise development, pose aboard the USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19) during a seven-day underway with U.S. 7th Fleet, Sept. 12–18, 2025. The engagement built on discussions between Space Forces Korea and 7th Fleet leadership to explore opportunities for space integration into maritime operations. (courtesy photo)

