U.S. Space Forces Korea visits USS Blue Ridge

U.S. Space Forces - Korea, Maj. Bilal Riddick, director of staff, and 1st Lt. Roman Ocampo, chief of exercise development, pose aboard the USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19) during a seven-day underway with U.S. 7th Fleet, Sept. 12–18, 2025. The engagement built on discussions between Space Forces Korea and 7th Fleet leadership to explore opportunities for space integration into maritime operations. (courtesy photo)
