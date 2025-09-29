U.S. Space Forces Korea visits USS Blue Ridge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Forces - Korea, Maj. Bilal Riddick, director of staff, and 1st Lt. Roman Ocampo, chief of exercise development, pose with U.S. Navy Sailors aboard the USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19), flagship of U.S. 7th Fleet, during a seven-day underway from Yokosuka Naval Base, Japan, to Republic of Korea Navy Base, Pyeongtaek, Sept. 12–18, 2025. The underway provided opportunities for U.S. Space Forces Korea and U.S. 7th Fleet to identify areas of integration and collaboration in the maritime domain. (courtesy photo)