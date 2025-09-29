Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fairchild Airmen celebrate Air Force 78th birthday at annual ball [Image 6 of 6]

    Fairchild Airmen celebrate Air Force 78th birthday at annual ball

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Airman Emilee Seiler 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Attendees stand during the playing of the national anthem during the Fairchild Air Force Ball at the Davenport Grand Hotel in Spokane, Washington, Sept. 18, 2025. The anthem honored the nation’s flag and those who serve under it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Emilee Seiler)

