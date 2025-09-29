Fairchild Airmen celebrate Air Force 78th birthday at annual ball

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of Team Fairchild Honor Guard walk onto stage to present the colors during the Fairchild Air Force Ball at the Davenport Grand Hotel in Spokane, Washington, Sept. 18, 2025. The honor guard’s prescence reflected the Air Force’s commitment to honor, tradition and service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Emilee Seiler)