Fairchild Airmen celebrate Air Force 78th birthday at annual ball

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lieutenant Makayla Lopez, 92nd Security Forces Squadron flight chief, raises her glass during the Fairchild Air Force Ball at the Davenport Grand Hotel in Spokane, Washington, Sept. 18, 2025. Attendees raised their glass during the toast in honor of the service of Airmen past and present. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Emilee Seiler)