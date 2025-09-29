A U.S. Air Force service cap rests on a plate on the POW/MIA Missing Man table during the Fairchild Air Force Ball at the Davenport Grand Hotel in Spokane, Washington, Sept. 18, 2025. Each item on the table carries meaning and is meant to honor prisoners of war and those missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Emilee Seiler)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2025 16:31
|Photo ID:
|9346162
|VIRIN:
|250918-F-VC982-1159
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1000.31 KB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fairchild Airmen celebrate Air Force 78th birthday at annual ball [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Emilee Seiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.