Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SecAF Meink meets German. Minister-President Schweitzer [Image 7 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SecAF Meink meets German. Minister-President Schweitzer

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2025

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink, center right, speaks with Alexander Schweitzer, minister-president of the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate, during a meeting at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Sept. 29, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 15:03
    Photo ID: 9346001
    VIRIN: 250929-F-LE393-1097
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 3.94 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SecAF Meink meets German. Minister-President Schweitzer [Image 11 of 11], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SecAF Meink meets German. Minister-President Schweitzer
    SecAF Meink meets German. Minister-President Schweitzer
    SecAF Meink meets German. Minister-President Schweitzer
    SecAF Meink meets German. Minister-President Schweitzer
    SecAF Meink meets German. Minister-President Schweitzer
    SecAF Meink meets German. Minister-President Schweitzer
    SecAF Meink meets German. Minister-President Schweitzer
    SecAF Meink meets German. Minister-President Schweitzer
    SecAF Meink meets German. Minister-President Schweitzer
    SecAF Meink meets German. Minister-President Schweitzer
    SecAF Meink meets German. Minister-President Schweitzer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LE393
    DAF
    Eric R. Dietrich
    Germany
    SecAF
    Rhineland-Palatinate

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download