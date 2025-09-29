Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SecAF Meink meets German. Minister-President Schweitzer [Image 6 of 11]

    SecAF Meink meets German. Minister-President Schweitzer

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2025

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink speaks with Alexander Schweitzer, minister-president of the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate, during a meeting at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Sept. 29, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 15:02
    Photo ID: 9345999
    VIRIN: 250929-F-LE393-1090
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 3.78 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SecAF Meink meets German. Minister-President Schweitzer [Image 11 of 11], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    LE393
    DAF
    Eric R. Dietrich
    Germany
    SecAF
    Rhineland-Palatinate

