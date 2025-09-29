SecAF Meink meets German. Minister-President Schweitzer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Noel Fachi, left, Germany country director for Secretary of the Air Force International Affairs, speaks with Alexander Schweitzer, minister-president of the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate, before a meeting with Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Sept. 29, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)