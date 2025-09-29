DLA Installation Management at Susquehanna tests emergency response, mutual aid collaboration

Defense Logistics Agency Installation Management at Susquehanna firefighters and regional mutual aid partners exercise their mass casualty response procedures during a full-scale exercise at the Defense Distribution Center, Susquehanna Sept. 23.
The exercise, held in conjunction with National Preparedness Month, aimed to enhance the installation's emergency response capabilities.
(DoW photo by Dorie Heyer, released)
