    DLA Installation Management at Susquehanna tests emergency response, mutual aid collaboration [Image 6 of 7]

    DLA Installation Management at Susquehanna tests emergency response, mutual aid collaboration

    NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2025

    Photo by Dorie Heyer 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Alex Traughber, firefighter, Defense Logistics Agency Installation Management at Susquehanna (right), and a regional mutual aid partner exercise their mass casualty response procedures during a full-scale exercise at the Defense Distribution Center, Susquehanna Sept. 23.
    The exercise, held in conjunction with National Preparedness Month, aimed to enhance the installation's emergency response capabilities.
    (DoW photo by Dorie Heyer, released)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 13:22
    Location: NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    DLA Installation Management at Susquehanna tests emergency response, mutual aid collaboration
    DLA Installation Management at Susquehanna tests emergency response, mutual aid collaboration

    Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)

    Fire and Emergency Services
    DLA Distribution
    Full Scale Exercise
    DLA Installation Management at Susquehanna
    Emergency Response

