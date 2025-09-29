DLA Installation Management at Susquehanna tests emergency response, mutual aid collaboration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. John Matt, firefighter, Defense Logistics Agency Installation Management at Susquehanna, utilizes an acetylene torch to cut through a steel plate during a full-scale exercise at the Defense Distribution Center, Susquehanna Sept. 23.

The exercise, held in conjunction with National Preparedness Month, aimed to enhance the installation's emergency response capabilities.

(DoW photo by Dorie Heyer, released)